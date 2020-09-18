Liberia: NAYMOTE L$300,000 for Women Political Participation

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has made available L$300,000.00 to support grassroots initiative to increase women political participation in the midterm senatorial election and the national referendum on December 8, 2020. The program will be implemented across the 15 counties working through beneficiaries of the Young Political Leadership School Africa and of the Enhancing Women Political Leadership through Mentorship Project.

This first phase of the project will focus on the voter roll update process, helping young women who are first time voters to register to vote, help women who have lost their voter ID cards to replace them, persons who have relocated, persons who did not register during the 2017 election and create awareness on the importance of women participation during elections. These efforts are mounted to increasing women votes in all the 15 counties and amplify women voices in democratic processes.

The institution has observed that there is limited awareness about the ongoing voter roll process and citizens preparation for the December 8, 2020 midterm election may be seriously challenged if the right information is not disseminated appropriately, timely, effectively, and efficiently. Therefore, the institution is joining stakeholders to improve voter appetite, strengthen participation especially for first time voters, women and persons who are physically challenged. The institution believes it is important that citizens, especially young people, understand the electoral processes to help them make informed decisions.

NAYMOTE's 19 years' experience supporting elections in Liberia will use innovative grassroot door-to-door campaign, bus ride (the institution's 2 buses will undertake mobile awareness across communities, entertainment centers, market places with assigned volunteers), use community radio stations, mobile phones call to educate citizens from a database of over 12 thousand registered voters across the 15 counties, the campaign will last for one week.

These young women have been trained through a yearlong mentorship for leadership program. They were involved in creating civic engagement events across their respective counties on women political participation, representation and gained skills in networking, teambuilding, planning and coordinating political campaigns, issues-based campaigns, and public speaking.

Speaking at a press conference today, at the institution's office, Mrs. Peace Matheh-Boyee, the Project Manager at NAYMOTE said women are underrepresented as voters, as well as in leading positions, whether in elected office, the civil service, the private sector, or academia. This occurs despite their proven abilities as leaders and agents of change, and their right to participate equally in democratic governance. Women still face several obstacles to participating in political life, that is why our institution is concerned and wants to contribute to addressing the issues. This intervention is supported through a grant support from Open Society Initiative for West Africa and National Endowment for Democracy.