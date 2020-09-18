Liberia: WAEC-Liberia to Expose Fraudulent School Administrators, As Montserrado Records Highest Number of Malpractices

Monrovia — The head of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Liberia Chapter Dale G. Gbotoe, reveal its planned to 'name and shame' school administrators who were caught in examination malpractice, during this year's West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam (WASSCE).

Mr. Gbotoe told FrontPageAfrica Thursday, September 17, at his office in Congo Town, that some school administrators in Liberia were caught examination malpractice and have been forwarded to relevant authority in line with the laws of Liberia.

"WAEC does not have the prosecuting power to prosecute these people, the only thing we can do is to name and shame them," Gbotoe said.

According to him, all public tests is not free from fraud, but this year's test shows serious disappointment on the part of school administrators who supposed to serve as example for students.

He expressed dismay on why these administrators who were hired by WAEC to help supervise the WASSCE were "desperate to cheat at all cost."

Those involved in WASSCE malpractice according to Gbotoe are from various counties, but noted that Montserrado Count accounts for the highest number of malpractices.

He said WAEC put in place various mechanisms, but these 'desperate to cheat' administrators disregards them.

He attributed their habit to the lack of prosecuting powers in the West African Examination Body, Liberia chapter.

As a result, Mr. Gbotoe is recommending that teachers be license before entering the classroom.

"If teachers are licensed and when they are caught in such an act, their license will be revoke," Gbotoe averred.

At the same time, the WAEC Boss said the result for 12 graders WASSCE is expected to be out by the end of October.

Mr. Gbotoe, however, noted that ninth Graders will are expected to sit the West African Examination Council by the 14 of October.

He said the decision to allow ninth Graders take WAEC by the 14 of October, instead of right after the 12 Graders exam was intended to provide more time for studies.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gbotoe has warned parents against the encouragement of students to pay 'flexibility fees.'

He said WAEC will not tolerate act of flexibity fees for student, warning students not to pay such fees to their schools.