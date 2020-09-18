Somalia: Regional State Minister Shot Dead in Jowhar

18 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Hirshabelle regional state minister for religious and endowment affairs has been killed on Thursday evening, the second Hirshabelle in a month.

Nur Hashi Warsame was heading to a nearby mosque and was shot several times on the head by unknown gunmen killing him on the spot according to a resident.

The gunmen fled immediately after shooting the regional minister who also doubles up as the as an MP. Security forces arrived in the area and launched an investigation.

The motive for the killing is still unknown and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On 18 August last month Hirshabelle minister for agriculture, Abdulkadir Abuukar Karani was shot dead by unknown gunmen on his way home from the mosque after Isha prayers killing him on the spot.

