Somalia: Somali President Appoints Political Newcomer As PM, After Nearly 2 Months of Delay

18 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appointed a political newcomer as the prime minister, 54 days after the former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire was ousted by the parliament in a no-confidence vote.

According to a statement issued on Thursday night by Villa Somalia's media, Farmaajo appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble who was a humanitarian worker and newcomer to Somalia's political landscape as new prime minister and urged him to urgently form a cabinet.

"I expect the new prime minister to form a government that can facilitate the elections as well as advancing the achievements in spheres like security, re-organisation of the armed forces, development of the economic infrastructure, expansion of public service delivery and overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism and corruption,"

The new prime minister's appointment came hours after the federal government and the leaders of the regionals state agreed on a revised national election model known as the Electoral Constituency Caucuses.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.