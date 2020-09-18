Somalia: Somali President Appoints Political Newcomer As PM, After Nearly 2 Months of Delay

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appointed a political newcomer as the prime minister, 54 days after the former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire was ousted by the parliament in a no-confidence vote.

According to a statement issued on Thursday night by Villa Somalia's media, Farmaajo appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble who was a humanitarian worker and newcomer to Somalia's political landscape as new prime minister and urged him to urgently form a cabinet.

"I expect the new prime minister to form a government that can facilitate the elections as well as advancing the achievements in spheres like security, re-organisation of the armed forces, development of the economic infrastructure, expansion of public service delivery and overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism and corruption,"

The new prime minister's appointment came hours after the federal government and the leaders of the regionals state agreed on a revised national election model known as the Electoral Constituency Caucuses.