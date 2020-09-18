Namibia: Tour De Windhoek Postponed to Next Month

18 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The popular Tour de Windhoek cycling race, which was initially scheduled for this month, has been postponed to next month due to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers announced yesterday that the race will now take place on the weekend of 23-24 October.

The organisers believe that the postponement of the race will grant participants a bit of more time to enter for the various races and also more time to tighten up their preparations for the upcoming mega race.

"As we are facing the challenging times of Covid-19 restrictions in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group of Companies remains committed to host the Tour de Windhoek for Namibians this year.

Thus, the group and organizers will continue with arrangement for this event. Also, remember the added highlight of the criterium that will be open for all cyclists, not only men's team as in the past. With the goal to host this exhilarating cycling event for Namibians in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group will follow the guidelines as laid down by the Namibian government to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the organisers said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.