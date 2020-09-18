Rwanda: Over 200 SMEs to Receive Grants From I&M Bank

17 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

While the fund's disbursal will not be biased towards any sectors, beneficiaries will be required to showcase their plans and measures to preserve jobs and employment.

Over 200 Rwandan Small and Medium Enterprises are set to receive grants from I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc in the coming days following an agreement between the lender and Investing for Employment (IFE), a subsidiary of the German Development Bank.

The project aims at supporting the preservation of employment in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Rwanda following the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

I&M Bank received Euro 5.5million (about Rwf 6.2Billion) of the EUR 10.7million availed by IFE which the Bank will in turn distribute in form of grants to support over 200 Rwandan Small and Medium Enterprises maintain employment and preserve jobs.

The project is geared at reducing the strain and negative effects of Covid-19 related restrictions which has seen a large section of SMEs unable to maintain jobs or employment due to cash flow challenges.

Robin Bairstow, Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc said that SMEs are a key stakeholder in emerging economies and are source of growth, employment and innovation.

The awareness of the roles of SMEs, he said is part of the reasons the Bank strives to build their skills and capacities through Financial Skills' Workshops offered to clients to mitigate their businesses' financial risks during the pandemic

"We expect our customers to stay afloat and continue progressing steadily even after the Covid-19 Pandemic. In the past, we have seen businesses grow from SME to Corporate profiles and this new grant will make it possible for our clients to maintain that growth. The grant clearly compliments the efforts of the Rwandan Government and the Bank to provide assistance to the sector, especially maintaining employment," he said.

Bairstow noted that the intervention is necessary and timely as the pandemic has had major effects on the sustainability and growth of SMEs.

The funds will be disbursed to SMEs who work with I&M Bank, with both borrowing and non-borrowing clients eligible for the fund.

Faustin Byishimo the Executive Director at I&M Bank Rwanda said that they had already mapped out some beneficiaries for the funds, but are still open to receive applications from SMEs seeking to benefit from the fund. Interested applicants can reach out to the Bank.

Byishimo said that the funds will be disbursed as grants, not loans. The funds will either go into reducing interest rates for existing loans held by the SMEs or as working capital.

While the fund's disbursal will not be biased towards any sectors, beneficiaries will be required to showcase their plans and measures to preserve jobs and employment. Sectors that have been adversely affected by the pandemic such as trade, hospitality, tourism and education among others are expected to get major relief from the support.

Andreas Holtkotte, the Managing Director of Investing for Employment, said that the project will support SMEs which are known to be the backbone and job engine of the Rwandan economy.

The partnership with financial institutions, he said, enables them to deploy results-based grant support in a targeted manner to SMEs which hold the potential for poverty reduction and development.

German Ambassador to Rwanda, Thomas Kurz noted that the support also aims at completing the Government's intervention of the Economic Recovery Plan and Fund.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.