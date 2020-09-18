Kenya: Baringo Water Drowns Trade, Job Losses Up

18 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Florah Koech

The rising waters of Lake Baringo have disrupted trade and tourism activities in the region resulting in massive job losses.

The most affected are boat riders whose main livelihood has been ferrying tourists from areas such as Kampi Samaki to several tourist attraction sites within Lake Baringo.

Dennis Otieno, a boat rider cum chairman of Lake Baringo boat tours and divers association, said their business has been hard hit by the drastic rise of water levels after major hotels were submerged.

"When hotels, which served as accommodation facilities to tourists were submerged, tourists reduced from hundreds to none, rendering more than 120 boat riders who depended on them jobless," said Mr Otieno.

According to him, the situation has also been aggravated after learning institutions, which used to be the majority of local tourists in the area were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Most of us now have opted to venture into fishing, though the trade is also not sustainable because the numbers of tourists, who have been the major clients, have dropped drastically due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We fear that the majority of families here will die of hunger soon if no urgent interventions are made to assist them," said the boat rider.

Flood waters

More than six major hotels bordering the Lake have been completely swallowed. Soi Safari Lodge, Roberts Camp, Island camp, Lake breeze, Lake Baringo club, block hotel at the shores of Lake Baringo are staring at heavy losses after the lake burst its banks which has seen hundreds of rooms and cottages engulfed in flood waters.

A spot check by the Nation on a tour of the area found owners struggling to salvage what they could from their premises whose compounds now forming part of the lake.

At Soi Safari Lodge for instance, more than 63 out of 86 rooms have been submerged including a conference hall and a restaurant.

According to the hotel manager Peter Chebii, the facility had lost close to Sh800 million before the main restaurant was swallowed a month ago.

"Out of 86 rooms at the hotel, only 24 have remained after 63 were swallowed by the Lake. The remaining rooms are also at the verge of being submerged by the water which is now two meters high at the main restaurant and the swimming pool which was spared is not working either because its machines are inside water. We have lost close to a billion shillings worth of property," said Mr Chebii.

The situation is not different at Roberts Camp which normally generates more than Sh20 million annually. Workers were using boats to salvage their property from the submerged facility.

According to the hotel manager James Owuor everything including the main restaurant, cottages, bandas and the owner's house have completely been submerged with more than 30 workers rendered jobless.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.