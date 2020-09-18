Kenya: CS Amina Releases Resumption to Sports Activities Guidelines

18 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

All outdoor recreational non-contact sporting activities, private fitness clubs and other sporting clubs will reopen immediately, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

However, all contact sports will remain suspended as non-contact sports re-open in phases.

Athletics, lawn tennis, weightlifting, badminton, cricket cycling, equestrian, horse racing, golf, motorsport, fencing, shooting and squad are among the sports that are to open.

Besides swimming, judo, rugby and karate, other sports disciplines that will remain closed are football, hockey, handball, basketball, volleyball, netball, wrestling, wheelchair basketball and team building activities.

Amina, who was speaking during the virtual launch of the Resumption to Sports and Recreational Activities guidelines on Friday, said that national teams from the high risk contact sports will be given special preference but in consultation with respective sports federations.

"Testing will not be mandatory but where required, the cost shall be met by the federations, sports organisations, participants or event organisers as applicable," said Amina, adding that all Under-18 sports events will remain suspended.

Amina said the management of sports federations, training camps, sports academies, sports facilities and other sports institutions shall ensure the enforcement and compliance of Covid-19 guidelines from the ministries of sports and health.

"Private fitness clubs may reopen immediately and observe all the containment measures," said Amina while announcing the protocols via Zoom.

Amina said the Commissioner for Sports will work with national teams and athletes representing Kenya in international events to advise and guide on national and international protocols.

More to follow...

