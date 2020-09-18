Kenya: Amina's Full Speech On Resumption to Sports Guidelines

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday launched the much-awaited Resumption to Sports and Recreational Activities guidelines.

Here is the full transcript of the CS's speech delivered virtually:

I am delighted to engage with you virtually as we launch the guidelines for safe resumption of sporting activities in our country.

I take this opportunity to sincerely thank Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health for his invaluable support during this process. I also wish to thank all of you for your patience and cooperation during this period.

On 20th August 2020, I unveiled the draft guidelines for interrogation all stakeholders to interrogate and provide input, with a commitment to finalise work on the protocols within the shortest time possible. Over the past three weeks, teams from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and the Ministry of Health have engaged in a seamless collaboration process to finalise these protocols.

I take this opportunity to thank all stakeholders who presented memoranda. It is my assurance that the Committee has incorporated all your views.

Ladies and Gentlemen

These Guidelines address the following areas;

a. Resumption to Training

b. Pre-Competition Guidelines

c. In-Competition Guidelines

d. Post-Competition Guidelines

e. Considerations for Persons with Disabilities and other Vulnerable Groups

f. Guidelines for indoor and outdoor facilities

g. Guidelines for Resumption of Water Sports

h. Guidelines for Testing

i. Guidelines for Junior Athletes (under 14 years)

The following are key highlights:

1. All outdoor recreation and non-contact sporting activities will re-open in a phased manner as listed in the Guidelines;

2. All Non-Contact Sports will reopen in a phased manner;

3. All water sports will remain suspended until further notice;

4. All contact sports will remain suspended until further notice.

5. Testing will not be mandatory but where required, the cost shall be met by Federations, Sports Organisations, participants or event organizers as applicable.

6. National Teams participating in international events in the Water Sports or Contact Sports categories will be required to seek special exemption from the Cabinet Secretary for Sports.

7. All Under 18 Sports remain suspended. Special consideration will be granted to National Teams preparing for select international events.

8. The Commissioner of Sports will work with National Teams and Athletes representing Kenya in international events to advise and guide on national and international compliance of COVID-19 regulations before departure and re-entry into the country.

9. Support from Government will prioritize Team Kenya events in a manner to be determined by the Ministry in consultation with individual Federations.

10. All Federations are required to submit their respective revised International Team Kenya event calendars to the Principal Secretary for Sports on or before 30th September 2020 for planning purposes.

11. Private fitness clubs may re-open immediately and observe all the containment measures including strict social distancing, sanitization, handwashing among other measures as provided in the Guidelines. Strict adherence is expected from gym owners and users in this respect.

The Management of all Sports Federations, Management of Training Camps, Sports Academies, Sports Facilities and other Sports Institutions shall ensure enforcement and compliance of these Guidelines in order to secure the safety of our athletes, athlete support personnel, all staff, event organizers, and spectators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, all sports events shall be planned and executed in accordance with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Directives.

Ladies and Gentlemen

These guidelines will change from time to time, depending on the global and local situational analysis of the pandemic guided by reports from the Ministry of Health.

I have appointed a lean Monitoring and Evaluation Committee led by the Secretary of Administration, State Department of Sports to oversee the implementation and review of these guidelines as need arises in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Ladies and Gentlemen

I thank you for your attention and declare the resumption of sports guidelines officially launched.

Asanteni Sana