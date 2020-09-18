Kenya/Zambia: Will Kenya-Zambia Friendly Go Ahead After New Covid-19 Guidelines?

The Ministry of Sports on Friday released guidelines for the phased resumption of sporting activities following a decline in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Football activities remain suspended according to the directives released by the ministry but Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno says they are in touch with the ministry and plans for the eventual resumption of football in the country are still on course.

"We have the guidelines from the ministry and from interpretation is football will eventually be allowed to resume as long as we adhere to the laid down guidelines from the Ministry of Sport and Ministry of Health," Otieno told Nation Sport.

"As FKF, we have our calendar ready and as soon as we are given the go-ahead by the relevant authorities the plan is to start with the national team call ups for a friendly against Zambia in Nairobi in the next Fifa calendar (between October 8 and 13), end the remaining Betway Cup matches and then, hopefully, start the football leagues between 23rd and October 30th."

"All these are tentative plans and we shall remain guided by the Ministries of Sports and Health," he added.

All contact sports including football, hockey, boxing, rugby, volleyball, basketball among others remain closed due to the high risk of infections according to the guidelines released by the ministry.

The ministry has advised the federations to institute "safe return to training" committees to come up with a detailed protocol and action plans to demonstrate how risks will be managed and mitigated at an operational level in the respective sports.

"The Commissioner of Sports will work with National Teams and Athletes representing Kenya in international events to advise and guide on national and international compliance of COVID-19 regulations before departure and re-entry into the country," Amina said in her speech.

Other measures that the Ministry of Sports is keen on being followed include regular disinfecting of surfaces within the sporting facilities, regular medical checks of participants as well as limited spectators when contact sports are finally allowed to resume.