Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Warns Harsh Step Against Tax Evaders

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said stiff measures will be taken against individuals who evade tax while pledging to continue recognizing people paying tax with transparent conduct.

His remark came as second round Federal Taxpayers' Recognition Ceremony was held yesterday at Unity Park.

The program recognized 200 registered businesses that have maintained transparent conduct and paid their taxes in a timely manner.

Honest tax payers are a role model to an entire community who deserve not only award but respect and good treatment, Abiy said.

"Corrupt individuals are still rampant both in the part of government and businessmen. Prosperity and development cannot be achieved without curtailing such acts," he added. He also noted that those who pay timely and abide by law should have the privilege to get telecom, airlines, policing services in addition to revenue and custom ones. Good people should not be treated equally with those engaged in contraband and other wrongdoings.

He also urged businessmen to condemn those who evade tax besides paying tax.