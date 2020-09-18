Nigeria: Why I Resigned From Akeredolu's Govt - SSA

18 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — The Senior Special Assistant SSA to governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Political Matters in the Southern Senatorial districts, Hon Andrew Ogunsakin, has given a reason why he resigned his appointment from the state government.

His resignation is coming barely 23 days to the governorship election in the state.

Ogunsakin according to a reliable source would be defecting to the Zenith Labour party tomorrow during the flag-off campaign of its governorship candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi in Ore area of the state.

The former SSA in his letter dated 18th September to the governor said "the call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualise a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

Ogunsakin added that "being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you hence my resignation.

"l thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office.

Recall that Ogunsakin was a close political associate of the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Ogunsakin was the Zenith Labour Party candidate for Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency in the 2019 general election before he defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress and was appointed as SSA by Akeredolu.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.