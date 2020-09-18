Rwanda: Tuyisenge Completes Rwf48 Million Move to APR

JACQUES Tuyisenge has completed his long-awaited move to APR on a two-year contract after one season with Angolan outfit Petro Atletico de Luanda.

The Rwanda international signed for the army side in a reportedly deal worth USD50,000 (about Rwf48 million), and will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The star forward, who was unveiled at the club's headquarters in Kimihurura - City of Kigali, on Friday morning, will also earn a monthly salary of USD3,500 on top of match bonuses and other benefits.

"Jacques (Tuyisenge) is officially our player for the next two seasons," Maj. Gen. Mubarak Muganga, the APR Vice-President, confirmed the transfer to Times Sport on Friday.

"It means a great deal to have a player like him," he further added, noting that "we are trying to build a team that can compete at the highest level in Africa."

Record 18-time Rwandan champions APR will represent the country in the upcoming 2020/21 Caf Champions League, and have set an ambitious target of reaching the group stage of the continent's premier club competition.

APR are the first local club Tuyisenge will be playing for since February 2016 when he left Police FC for Kenyan powerhouse Gor Mahia.

While at Gor Mahia, he inspired Kenya's most successful club to three league titles and the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

By the time he left for Petro Atletico, in July 2019, Tuyisenge was the club's all-time foreign top-scorer with over 50 goals in 3.5 years.

In international football, Tuyisenge is best remembered for captaining a youthful Amavubi side to the quarter-finals of the 4th African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted by Rwanda in early 2016.