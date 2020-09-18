Tanzania: Kagera Fire Accident Victims Buried Today

Kyerwa/Mwanza — Residents of Itera Village, Kyerwa District have turned up in numbers to pay last respects to 10 pupils who died early in a fire accident that gutted a boys' dormitory on September 14.

This is after the charred bodies underwent DNA tests for recognition at the Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza.

Speaking to The Citizen on the phone, Dr Furaha Kahimbo, Chief Medical Officer of Nyakahanga Hospital owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Karagwe Diocese, said DNA test results have been brought to the hospital today in the morning.

"After receiving DNA test results, we accomplished the exercise of recognizing and preparing the bodies for paying last respects and burials," said Dr Kahindo

Five injured boys out of seven who fell victim to the Monday night inferno have been transferred to Bugando Medical Centre for further treatment.

Speaking today, Kagera Regional Commissioner Marco Gaguti said the government has borne the costs of the burials from the day of the accident.

Mr Gaguti has also explained that the government will give Sh250, 000 to each family that has lost a child in the inferno.

"We know that it is not an easy thing for a bereaved family to accept what happened in this awful incident, but I plead with you as residents of Itera Village and Kyerwa District to stop pointing the accusing finger at one another about this sad incident as the government has already launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident," said Gaguti.

School's owner thanks JPM

The director and owner of Byamungu Islamic Primary School, Abdul Bushangama, has thanked President John Magufuli for ordering his release so to enable him to pay last respects to the bodies of his pupils and participate the burials.

"I'm not only affected by the death of my school boys, but also I'm affected by losing my grandson who is among the victims in this accident," said Bushangama.