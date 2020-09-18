Tanzania: TBL Marks Global Beer Responsible Day

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL Plc) today joined others in the world to commemorate and promote responsible drinking behaviours to keep its customers healthy and safe.

The day of responsible beer consumption is an ambitious initiative where dozens of countries, hundreds of organizations and thousands of people working for AB-InBev would join their efforts to promote the idea of responsible alcohol consumption.

TBL Plc's Managing Director Mr Philip Redman said their mission is to take smart drinking commitments beyond the company walls and out into the communities where they operate.

"Our work does not end on Global Beer Responsible Day, our aim is to continue to build the momentum going forward," Mr Redman said adding: This year on the global beer responsible day, TBL will be visible in most of the outlets working together with its customers to champion smart drinking messages.

The brewer's effort to promote responsible drinking is in line with its 'pombe sio chai, Kunywa kistaarabu' campaign that was launched on Monday this week, the campaign addresses issues around harmful consumption of alcohol by advocating smart drinking behaviours.