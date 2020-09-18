South Africa: Man Seriously Injured in Shooting

18 September 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Paarl — A man was left seriously injured this morning following a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping centre on Main Road in Paarl.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man lying in the middle of the lot. Authorities were already in attendance.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his back as well as his abdomen, leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.