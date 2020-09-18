South Africa: Man Seriously Injured in Shooting

Paarl — A man was left seriously injured this morning following a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping centre on Main Road in Paarl.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man lying in the middle of the lot. Authorities were already in attendance.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his back as well as his abdomen, leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.