South Africa: 26 Stolen Sheep Recovered and Suspect Arrested

A 48-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen stock during an intelligence driven operation that was conducted by Mthatha Crime Intelligence and Mqanduli Stock Theft Unit members at Kwaaiman yesterday, 17 September 2020 at 16:00.

Members were following an information about the suspect who was allegedly transporting stolen stock from Mthatha to his home. 27 sheep with the estimated value of R30 000-00 were recovered and confiscated.

He will appear before Mqanduli Magistrate Court soon facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen stock.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for the recovery. "Your actions saved not only theft of stock but a way of life for the victim. Our operations are targeted at stopping stock thieves on their tracks, disrupting their thieving ways and putting them behind bars," she said.