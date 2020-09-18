South Africa: 26 Stolen Sheep Recovered and Suspect Arrested

18 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 48-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen stock during an intelligence driven operation that was conducted by Mthatha Crime Intelligence and Mqanduli Stock Theft Unit members at Kwaaiman yesterday, 17 September 2020 at 16:00.

Members were following an information about the suspect who was allegedly transporting stolen stock from Mthatha to his home. 27 sheep with the estimated value of R30 000-00 were recovered and confiscated.

He will appear before Mqanduli Magistrate Court soon facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen stock.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for the recovery. "Your actions saved not only theft of stock but a way of life for the victim. Our operations are targeted at stopping stock thieves on their tracks, disrupting their thieving ways and putting them behind bars," she said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.