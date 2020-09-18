Cameroon: Sustainable Development - Deputy House Speaker Launches Foundation

18 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Known as the Monjowa Lifaka Foundation, it was launched in Buea on September 16, 2020.

As a contribution to nation building, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka has launched her foundation known as the Monjowa Lifaka Foundation (MLF) with a vision to ensure peaceful coexistence and promote the wellbeing of women and youths while using peace as a gear force to leadership and development. The apolitical, non-denominational and non-profit making organisation was launched in Buea, Fako Division of the South West Region where it is headquartered on September 16, 2020 with motto as, "Dedication and Integrity."

Highlighting on the aims and missions of the Foundation, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka who is equally the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, said MLF intends to implement the principles of peace and empowerment of women and youths towards nation building. "The Foundation seeks at encouraging sustainable development, advancing quality of health services and building the capabilities of women and youth. However, the areas of interest of the Foundation are not limited to only women and youths in Cameroon as it generally seeks the economic and social empowerment of all in our country," she stated.

The Deputy Speaker said the idea of creating a Foundation is her platform of rendering services to the community which has always supported her. "This Foundation is a platform of bringing and including everybody for a better community," she explained.

In a statement by Prof. Dorothy Njeuma read by Ngowo Efenge Mbella, the idea of creating a Foundation is very good as many youths need guidance in the society. To her, the Foundation will better mentor youths in entrepreneurship and produce dynamic women for the community. As her contribution to the growth of the Foundation, Prof Dorothy Njeuma pledged to support three pioneer youths who will be enrolled in vocational training centres.

Hon. Monjowa Lifaka also used the launching ceremony to donate gifts to some health centres and other community centres to help empower them with basic home equipment. Amongst the gifts to the health centres are five refrigerators to store vaccines, generators, drip stands, weighing scales, blood pressure machines, bedsheets, surgical gloves, trash cans, face masks and soap. The local community centres received mattresses, cooking oil, food stuff and blankets. According to a vote of thanks from one of the beneficiaries, Helen Mbame, the gifts are much appreciated and will be cherished and used for the right reasons.

