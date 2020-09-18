South Africa: Missing 37-Year-Old Lauren Van Rooyen Sought By Knysna Police

press release

The Knysna police is seeking the assistance of the public to trace 37 year old Lauren Van Rooyen also known as "Curly" from Davidson Street, Hornlee who was last seen on 02 September 2020.

She was reported as missing by a family member on Thursday, 17 September 2020 and a search party, consisting of various units in the police and the community, was established to trace her. Information available indicates that the woman was last seen in the central business district of Knysna. Lauren was dressed in a mustard Denim dress and white sandals at the time of her disappearance.

The search for the missing person continued today without any trace of her, but the search is ongoing.

Any person who can assist with the whereabouts of the missing person, or who can provide information that will secure her safe return, is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer at the Knysna Detective Branch, Warrant Officer James Visagie, at 044 302 6677 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.