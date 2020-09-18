Tanzania: TFF Names U-20 Women Team for FIFA Mission

THE National Women Under- 20 provisional squad of 40 players will pitch a camp ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualification matches against Senegal.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation, the training will commence from September 22nd to October 5th under the supervision of the national women team's head coach, Bakari Shime.

From the provisional squad, Shime is determined to train and pick the best girls from it.

"We have not had the national team training for a while now. Covid-19 forced us to stop training. I am not sure how much they have lost, though I am sure they will pick up fast and become better. We have time to sharpen it," Shime noted.

He further added, that, "All what we require is hard work, as we acknowledge that opponents are good and so we have to get better and win. We will begin training next week at Karume Stadium where the squad will be trimmed accordingly to obtain competitive players."

The list of players in the provisional squad has; Asha Mrisho (Alliance Girls), Happines Alphonce (Alliance Girls), Neema Majimoto (Evergreen Queens), Husna Zuberi (Tanzanite Queens), Ester Mabanza (Alliance Girls), Protasia Mbunda (Ruvuma Queens), Enekia Kasonga (Alliance Girls), Fumukazi Ally (Ruvuma Queens), Emiliana Mdimu (Yanga Princess), Lucia Sabas (Yanga Princess) and Julieth Singano (Simba Queens).

Irene Kisisa (Yanga Princess), Janeph Christopher (Mlandizi Queens), Violet Thadeo (Simba Queens), Diana Lucas (Ruvuma Queens), Aisha Masaka (Alliance Girls), Opa Clement (Simba Queens), Phiromena Kizima (Mlandizi Queens), Violeth Nicholas (Simba Queens) and Eva Jackson (Ruvuma Queens).

Joyce Lema (Tanzanite Queens), Sabituni Salim (Amani Queens), Gladness Kyondo (Tanzanite Queens), Zawadi Hamisi (Amani Queens), Maria Thobias (Moskisa Queens), Noela Luhala (Mapinduzi Queens), Zulfa Hamis (ES Unyanyembe) and Koku Kipanga (Simba Queens).

Zainabu Mwamole (ES Unyanyembe), Everyne Amos (Ilala Queen), Clara Luvanga (Mapinduzi Queens), Javles Christopher (ES Unyanyembe), Rahma Hassan (Coastal Ladies), Fatuma Maridadi (Moskisa Queens), Nasra Juma (Evergreen Queens), Jackline Steven (JKT Queens), Mwanaid Hamis (Coastal Ladies), Florentina Novatus (TSC Queens) and Mwamvua Seif (JKT Queens).

The Head Coach has also urged stakeholders to join hands for the football federation in supporting its development.

He believes, if stakeholders will put eyes in women soccer there is hope for Tanzania to accomplish the impossible.

If the Tanzanite squad will beat Senegal they will then face a winner between Guinea Bissau and Ghana.

The winner will be left with one more playoff whereas if it wins, it will progress to the World Cup Finals. The finals will be staged in Costa Rica and Panama from January 20th to February 6th next year.