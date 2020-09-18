Tanzania: High Court Orders Hanging of Five People for Killing Dr Mvungi

18 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE High Court in Dar es Salaam has ordered five people to be hanged to death for killing former prominent lawyer and politician, Dr Edmund Sengondo Mvungi.

They are Msigwa Matonya, Mianda Mlewa alias White, Paulo Mndonondo, Longishu Losingo and John Mayunga, alias Ngosha.

Judge Seif Kulita imposed such sentence after convicting them of murder.

The judge ruled that the prosecution proved the charge against the convicts beyond reasonable doubt as required in criminal cases.

However, the judge acquitted Juma Kangungu, who was also charged with murder for insufficient evidence.

During the trial, the prosecution was led by Senior State Attorney Credo Rugaju, who was assisted by State Attorneys Lilian Lwetabura and Veronica Mtafya.

The prosecution called 16 witnesses as well as tendering 15 documentary exhibits to prove the charge. The prosecution had told the court that the accused persons attacked Dr Mvungi on November 3, 2013, at Msakuzi Kiswegere area in Kinondoni District in the city.

A group of suspected robbers at night stormed the residence of Dr Mvungi and critically wounded him when fighting off machete-wielding from them.

He was first admitted at the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) intensive care unit in Dar es Salaam, but his condition remained critical, prompting the referral to Milpark Hospital in Parktown West, Johannesburg, South Africa, where he died.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.