Tanzania: Ggm Donates 200m/ - Towards Geita Mining Exhibitions

GEITA Gold Mining (GGM) has released over 200m/- that would go towards sponsoring the third Mining Technology Exhibition being held in Geita region for the ten-day starting on Thursday.

The sponsorship goes towards supporting the preparation of the exhibition grounds as well as paying for 100 tents and a standby generator during the exhibition period.

The exhibition will be hosted at the newly constructed state of art External Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) premises in Geita town, a facility funded by GGM through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

GGM's Vice President- Sustainability Simon Shayo, said they are proud to support the event for the third time in a row and this year, wants to share expertise on the use of different mining equipment to other miners and use the fair to commemorate their 20 years in business.

"We are also pleased to see our support towards the establishment of the EPZA facility in Geita now coming to fruition and being put into proper use," Mr Shayo said.

GGM, the largest gold mine in the country, has carried out various projects in the local Geita community including 800m/- being released to fully fund the construction of the EPZA administration block next to the exhibition grounds.

The mining exhibition will see various mining companies, small-scale miners, investors and other business people in Tanzania and beyond displaying various technologies they used in the mining related industry.

In the 2019 exhibition, GGM won the first prize for demonstrating outstanding performance in educating smallscale miners and the public on the best technology used in the mining industry, besides enhancing different safety and rescue systems in mining operations.