Tanzania: La Liga, M-Bet in Bid to Develop Young Stars

SPANISH Premier League governors La Liga Santander has signed a three year deal with M-Bet Tanzania with an aim to upgrade football skills from the grassroots levels.

The three-year deal signed despite its main focus on developing young talents, will also conduct football coaching courses and refereeing using experts from La Liga Santander.

Speaking after signing the deal, the Marketing Manager, who signed on behalf of the sports betting firm, named Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) among the beneficiaries of its sports development initiative.

He said M-Bet who have been deeply engaged in developing football in Tanzania for the past two years, have now moved further to develop the Under-18 youth players and above.

"We want to see many Tanzanians benefit from our presence here since the majority of them are our customers. Plans are underway to enable some of them to travel to Spain to watch one or two major games of La Liga after the end of the Covid-19 scare," he explained.

Also spoke during the occasion was La Liga Santander's envoy in Tanzania, Alvaro Paya who said he was delighted with a good cooperation with the M-bet who becomes the second La Liga partner after the Premier League giants; Young Africans.

Paya said his Tanzanian tour has led him to various areas where football talents are many.