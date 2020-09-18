Tanzania: NBS to Issue Statistics of Migrants

THE Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Albina Chuwa, has said her office intends to extend its ability to have statistics of migrants into the country.

Dr Chuwa made the revelation while receiving some Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment at a function here, recently.

The equipment worth USD 20,000 (about 46.4m/- ) was handed over to Dr Chuwa by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)'s Chief of Mission (CoM) to the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Qasim Sufi.

According to Dr Chuwa who doubles as the country's Chief Statistician, NBS was for many years putting up a few research questions to obtain statistics on migrants into the country, adding that it was the right time to have the right data on them.

She told Dr Sufi that NBS was intending to improve statistics on migrants and that it would intensify collaboration with the ministry of Internal Affairs to have daily statistics on the migrants.

"My office is intending to make a survey to get the right statistics on the level of migrants during the Covid- 19 pandemic, just as it was done in other countries by relying on statistics from mobile phone companies," she noted.

When handing over the ICT equipment to NBS, Dr Sufi said, the donation was made to support reporting and strengthening data management across the country including migration data.

The donated equipment, he said, include: 4 HP elite book 840 laptops, 4 docking stations and accessories, 4 HP 27 slim monitors, one heavy duty photocopy printer, and four Microsoft Office 365.

"The donation of ICT equipment is among the project deliverables aimed at strengthening the NBS's capacity to independently undertake migration data collection, research and learning and inform on policy development," he said. Mr Sufi added: "To monitor the degree of achievement towards the 17 Global Goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the international community, we need reliable and timely data to show, where we are making progress and where are we failing on data of migrants and migration. "The ultimate goal is to support the government through the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to do just that."

In her remarks during the event, the Statistician General, thanked IOM, the United Nations (UN) Migration Agency and other UN Agencies-UNFPA, and UNHCR for their support to the NBS to achieve its goals and endeavours.