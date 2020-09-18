Tanzania: Golf Pros Pay Homage to Judge Bomani

PROFESSIONAL Golfers Association Tanzania (PGAT) has paid homage to the First Tanzania's Attorney General, Retired Judge Mark Bomani who was laid to rest this week, as second to none in contributing to development of golf in the country.

The Golf Pros said they have lost one of the important personalities in the development of the game and that they will never forget him.

PGAT Secretary Salim Mwanyenza, told the 'Daily News' in the city that they will continue remembering Bomani for his wonderful support toward professional golf's development. "Judge Bomani was good example for others to follow," he said.

Mwanyenza added that apart from helping pros, Bomani had an ambition to construct a golf course in Mwanza.

"I personally discussed with him about the idea some years ago, everything were going well though implementation faced some obstacles including finding ideal place to put the course," he said.

Mwanyenza stressed that pros have missed one of the important persons at time like this that they struggle to get essential support to organise pros events.

He noted that Tanzania is lucky to have leaders who have passion with a game and who can help it to strive.

Among them, according to him is a retired General George Waitara, the founder of Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Course of Dar es Salaam whom he said to be consistent and the best leader.

"He always has this passion to develop the game, I also see Tanzanian golf has reached its highest level without relying on support from abroad," he said.

Another Pro, Salum Dilunga supported Mwanyenza saying Bomani had always wanted to see pros join hand with TGU (Tanzania Golf Union) and work hard when supporting juniors.

"He wanted us to excel to at least reach the East African level," said Dilunga.

Dilunga also remembers Bomani's efforts in connecting local pros to the American golf legend Jack Nicklaus when he visited Tanzania two years ago. But they were in tournament staged in Mufindi in Iringa.

"His idea was to connect local pros to Nicklaus for the development purposes, this was a brilliant idea and heartfelt thought to the game, we have lost one of important friends too," said Dilunga.

Like Mwanyenza, Dilunga also sees Waitara as perfect person at patronage position. Pro Hassan Kadio added: "I have known Bomani for many as a sponsor, golf stakeholder and golf patron. He fit perfect in all positions."

"I remember his support to the national team since playing amateur; also at pro rank, he has done lots towards development of the game."