Tanzania: DNA Tests On Deceased Pupils Underway

THE Chief Government Chemist is still working on samples to identify ten pupils who died in a tragic fire incident in Kyerwa District, Kagera Region on Monday this week.

Nyakahanga Designated Hospital (DDH) Secretary, Jeremiah Rugimbana told the 'Daily News' in an interview that officials from the office of Government Chemist visited the facility twice taking samples of the deceased for DNA tests.

The DDH official refuted reports circulating in social media that the pupils had already been identified.

An inferno broke out at around dawn on Monday this week at Byamungu Islamic English Medium Primary School in Kyerwa District, killing ten pupils, aged between six to 12 years, leaving six others critically injured.

Mr Rugimbana said four among the six pupils who were admitted at the hospital on Monday four had been referred to Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza, while one patient was referred to Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital for further medical treatment. One patient remained at the hospital in stable condition.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro who visited the scene of the accident on Monday, said the DNA analysis would be carried out to identify the victims, insisting that:" no stone will be left unturned until the cause of the accident is established".

"A thorough investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire outbreak. However, initial investigation revealed that faulty wiring could have caused the accident," the IGP was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, President John Magufuli instructed relevant authorities in the country to conduct thorough inspection of all schools with boarding facilities to establish if they observed safety standards during their construction.

He was addressing a campaign rally in Kagera Region, when he expressed sadness over the fire incident. The President led the mammoth crowd in observing a one minute's silence in honour of the fallen kids.

The Head of State ordered stern measures to be instituted against those operating without valid permits.

"Fire incidents cannot be allowed to continue claiming innocent lives. Leaders should take action by inspecting schools, especially boarding facilities and ensure fire alert systems installed are working properly," President Magufuli said.