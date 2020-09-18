Zimbabwe: ANC's Offer to Pay Govt for Its Zimbabwe Junket Is a Cunning Hoax

opinion

By now it is common knowledge that pressure from the official opposition led to a public admission by the ANC that they abused state resources by catching a lift with the defence minister on an official flight to Zimbabwe.

The media reaction to the ANC's payback offer was sadly predictable. Finally, there was something positive and redeeming to say about their beloved ANC. They would be proven right in their dearly held belief that the ANC is self-correcting. Yet it is notable that this payback offer was not accompanied by an admission of guilt, with government spokespersons describing the travel arrangement as "unusual". Not corrupt or an abuse of public funds, but "unusual".

Unfortunately, the matter is more complicated than writing a cheque, and many more questions need to be answered. Apart from the obvious moral outrage and serious questions about ethical conduct on the part of the minister, a simple transactional analysis will reveal the difficulties in implementing the promise of "paying back the money".

So how exactly will this money be "repaid"? The ANC...