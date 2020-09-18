South Africa: Gauteng Premier Calls for the Jailing of the Corrupt As Covid-19 Cases Drop in the Province

analysis

The number of patients in hospital for Covid-19 in Gauteng has dropped sharply in recent weeks, down to 2,138 from a peak of 7,193 in July. But the province isn't out of the woods yet, said Premier David Makhura, as there have been worrying increases in infections in Tshwane and Sedibeng.

The rate of Covid-19 infections has continued to decline in Gauteng and the majority of beds allocated to coronavirus patients are currently unoccupied, but Premier David Makhura has warned residents to remain vigilant to avoid a second wave of infections.

"Yes, we are moving to Level 1 but we want to continue to be vigilant. We don't want the second wave. We don't want to find ourselves in the peak we went through in July.

"We can only do so by being vigilant, by working hard, by being on the ground," Makhura said at the launch of the Lenasia South district hospital on Friday.

At 33%, Gauteng has the country's highest number of Covid-19 positive cases. Active cases stand at 37%, or 20,300 people. It has recorded 3,960 deaths, slightly behind the Western Cape's 4,100 deaths. In the last seven days, the province recorded an average of 309 positive...