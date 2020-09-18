South Africa: Gauteng Premier Calls for the Jailing of the Corrupt As Covid-19 Cases Drop in the Province

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The number of patients in hospital for Covid-19 in Gauteng has dropped sharply in recent weeks, down to 2,138 from a peak of 7,193 in July. But the province isn't out of the woods yet, said Premier David Makhura, as there have been worrying increases in infections in Tshwane and Sedibeng.

The rate of Covid-19 infections has continued to decline in Gauteng and the majority of beds allocated to coronavirus patients are currently unoccupied, but Premier David Makhura has warned residents to remain vigilant to avoid a second wave of infections.

"Yes, we are moving to Level 1 but we want to continue to be vigilant. We don't want the second wave. We don't want to find ourselves in the peak we went through in July.

"We can only do so by being vigilant, by working hard, by being on the ground," Makhura said at the launch of the Lenasia South district hospital on Friday.

At 33%, Gauteng has the country's highest number of Covid-19 positive cases. Active cases stand at 37%, or 20,300 people. It has recorded 3,960 deaths, slightly behind the Western Cape's 4,100 deaths. In the last seven days, the province recorded an average of 309 positive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.