South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Engages With Newcastle Farming Community On the Rise in Farm Killings, 19 Sept

18 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will lead a high powered Provincial Government delegation to Amajuba District to engage with the farming community on the rise in farm killings in the province.

The visit by the Premier, who will be accompanied by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and other senior government officials follows the recent brutal murder of a farming couple in Nornandien area.

Premier Zikalala will visit Newcastle on Saturday, 19 September 2020, to engage with farmers, farm workers and farm dwellers on various issued around the safety of the farming community in the area.

The recent brutal killing of farming couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty, has not only sent shockwaves throughout the province but also laid bare the menacing and festering tensions constantly engulfing the farming communities in the area and other areas in the province.

About three years ago, the Normandien area came under the spotlight when tensions between farm workers and farm owner, Lawrence Hoatson, reached boiling point.

This escalation resulted in four of the farm workers shot and injured while protesting at his farm gate. The tensions were further aggravated when Hoatson impounded a herd of 300 cattle belonging to the local community under the charge of overgrazing.

Tensions in farming communities are, however, not limited to Normandien but constantly erupt in different areas of the province.

They are indicative of deep seated anger between farmers, farm workers and farm dwellers within farming communities.

It is against this backdrop that Premier Zikalala and MEC Sithole-Moloi will be engaging with the farming community in a bid to seek solutions to their concerns and challenges.

The KZN government is seriously concerned about farm killings and this engagement will also seek to promote unity and cohesion and encourage collaborative work between farmers and farm workers.

Members of the media are cordially invited to cover this important engagement.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.