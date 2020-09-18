South Africa: Dudu Myeni Accused of 'Another Self-Serving About-Turn' As She Tries to Wriggle Off the Delinquent Director Hook

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Justin Brown

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) have argued in court papers that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's appeal has no prospect of success and was a delaying tactic.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa), in heads of argument filed on 4 September, oppose former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's leave to appeal an application against a judgment issued by Judge Ronel Tolmay on 27 May.

Tolmay declared Myeni a delinquent director for life.

Myeni has argued that she would suffer harm if the court forced her to relinquish all her directorships, while she appealed the 27 May ruling.

However, the only financial harm Myeni allegedly faced was that she would lose income from her role as Centlec deputy chairperson, Outa and Saapa wrote.

Myeni earned a salary of about R274,000 from Centlec in its 2018 financial year.

Outa and Saapa argued that Myeni, during the trial, had tried to hide her Centlec position and the remuneration she earned from it.

Myeni claimed to be 'unemployed'

She claimed under oath that she was "unemployed" and did not earn any income, they added.

Yet, under...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

