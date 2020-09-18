Tunisia: Project to Establish Tunisian-German University in Tunisia Still Valid (Statement)

18 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The project to establish the Tunisian-German university in Tunisia is still valid and that there is no intention to go back on what has been agreed contrary to the information circulating on social networks, the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry said Friday.

The latter added in a press release on Thursday, that there has been no official notification from the German side regarding the cancellation of this project or its intention to redirect it to another sister country.

Information that the German side has given up funding for the project is groundless, the same source specified.

Former Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Slim Khalbous posted on his official Facebook page that the German university recently inaugurated in Morocco, is a project that had been planned to be achieved in Tunisia.

