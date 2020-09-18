Tunisia: Covid-19 - General Health Federation Calls for Providing Health Workers With Accommodation

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary general of the general health federation under the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) stressed Friday the need to reserve spaces to accommodate the health workers taking care of COVID-19 patients in order to protect their families from infection.

In a statement to TAP, Jallouli said the ministry has implied that it is unable to accommodate the health workers in hotels or hospitals, but it is unacceptable to leave them to their fate with the risk that they may contaminate their families.

He further indicated that this situation increases the risk of the rapid spread of the disease in society, especially since a large proportion of health workers do not have private vehicles and take public transport.

The federation issued a press release on Friday in which it calls on health workers to stop taking care of COVID-19 patients if the Health Ministry does not guarantee them specific accommodation.

"We are fully prepared to work in all departments, but we call on the Ministry to assume its role and to protect the health workers by providing them with accommodation after work," Jallouli stressed.

The latter pointed out that over 500 health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, calling on the Ministry to provide them with all the necessary protection means so that they can work in better conditions.