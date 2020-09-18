Morocco: A Total of 1,121 Active Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported Up to Sept. 16 in Morocco (Minister)

Rabat — A total of 1,121 active coronavirus outbreaks have been registered until September 16 in Morocco, Health minister Khalid Ait Taleb said Thursday in a presentation before the Social Sectors Committee at the House of Representatives.

"The majority of the outbreaks reported in Morocco, which reached 1,121 up to September 16, are professional and family ones," he said, noting that the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom has skyrocketed in recent weeks, requiring urgent measures and high-level meetings to contain these outbreaks.

Ait Taleb recalled that until mid-June, fewer than 8,000 cases of coronavirus infection had been recorded, while the number of deaths had reached 200 and the number of critical cases had stabilized around 60, noting that the rebound in cases was recorded after Morocco moved to the third phase of deconfinement.

In this sense, the minister noted that the health authorities have undertaken a series of urgent measures, including the establishment of a central commission to monitor the epidemiological situation, the examination of ways to strengthen procedures to fight the spread of the pandemic and the deployment of field hospitals with the necessary equipment, as well as the rehabilitation and establishment of new laboratories dedicated to the analysis and diagnostic of Covid-19, in addition to health protection for each confirmed case, among others.

The minister also stressed that the easing of measures is dependent on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in areas experiencing an increase in epidemic outbreaks and a decline in the number of confirmed cases, indicating that this depends on the commitment of citizens and compliance with the necessary preventive and proactive measures including physical distancing, rules of hygiene, the wearing of masks and the use of the application "Wiqaytna", while remaining vigilant especially in closed places.

"The situation is worrisome, but controllable. However, it has not reached a chaotic level or a level that puts pressure on the capacities of our national health system, or that leads to the exhaustion of the efforts made with dedication by the health teams," said Ait Taleb.

"We are working to effectively control the situation and prevent the spread of the pandemic," he added.

The government official also said that the recorded cases of infection remain mostly benign and without symptoms, which is confirmed by the significant increase in recent days in cases of recovery in a way that sometimes corresponds to the number of new cases reported during 24 hours, pointing to the relative stability of the number of cases recorded in some regions, such as Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, after the strict measures taken to besiege the outbreaks.

He concluded that the current epidemiological situation in the Kingdom requires the strengthening of preventive measures and control in terms of compliance with barrier procedures, the organization of awareness campaigns to prevent the appearance of more epidemic outbreaks in professional circles and gatherings, in addition to the continuous evaluation of the epidemiological situation in each region.