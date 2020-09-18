Tanzania: A Crackdown On Political Dissent Warns of an Unfree and Unfair Election in Tanzania

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tatenda Mazarura

Tanzania goes to the polls on 28 October 2020 to elect a president, members of parliament and councillors. This will be the fifth general election since the reintroduction of the multiparty system in the country in 1992.

While President John Magufuli, who took office in 2015, has pledged a peaceful and credible process, the election comes amid concerns of narrowing freedoms and increasing authoritarianism.

Magufuli has been accused of cracking down on political dissent and freedom of speech in a desperate bid to tighten his grip on political power, a situation that has worsened as the election draws closer.

Reports indicate shrinking civic and democratic space, information manipulation and restriction of freedom of expression, association and assembly. Newspapers have been shut down, journalists are being harassed and arrested, the opposition is being persecuted and arrested and the work of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has been severely restricted.

Protests, anonymous blogging and criticism of parliament have all been outlawed. This has heightened fears that the looming vote's credibility will be compromised.

In a joint statement submitted by CIVICUS and DefendDefenders at the 43rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in June, the organisations noted the rapidly deteriorating situation in...

