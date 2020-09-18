Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Chilean President On National Day

18 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastián Piñera Echenique, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations and His wishes of good health and happiness to Piñera Echenique, and of further progress and prosperity to the friendly Chilean people.

Praising the distinguished relations between Morocco and Chile, which are based on constructive cooperation and mutual esteem, HM the King reiterates his determination to continue working with President Piñera Echenique to consolidate these ties and raise them to the level of common aspirations for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.