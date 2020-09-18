Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Chilean President On National Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastián Piñera Echenique, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations and His wishes of good health and happiness to Piñera Echenique, and of further progress and prosperity to the friendly Chilean people.

Praising the distinguished relations between Morocco and Chile, which are based on constructive cooperation and mutual esteem, HM the King reiterates his determination to continue working with President Piñera Echenique to consolidate these ties and raise them to the level of common aspirations for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.