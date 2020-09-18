Morocco: Migration Management - EU Can Draw Inspiration From Spanish-Moroccan Cooperation (Maltese FM)

Madrid — The Maltese minister of Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, stressed Thursday in Madrid that the European Union (EU) is called upon to take advantage of the experience established by Spain and Morocco in the management of migration flows.

The EU can learn from the experience between Spain and Morocco to create "channels for legal immigration and decent wages", noted the Maltese official at a press briefing after his talks with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

In this context, Bartolo called for European assistance to transit countries such as Morocco, noting that the reform of migration policy prepared by the EU should not only focus on the distribution of migrants arriving on European territory, but should also "tackle the root of the problem".

It is necessary to conclude agreements with African countries to implement "fair trade that generates employment and wealth so that young people do not lose their lives in the Sahara or the Mediterranean," he insisted.