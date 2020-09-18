Morocco Qualifies for 2020 UCI Road World Championships

18 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Moroccan cycling team qualified for the 2020 UCI Road World Championships, scheduled for September 24-27 in the Italian city of Imola, after ranking 38th in the world and their qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The championships will bring together the 50 best world teams, according to the 2019/2020 ranking.

A statement by the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation (FRMC) said that "faced with the impossibility of obtaining entry visas to Italy, due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Italian technical staff will be in charge of supervising the national team during these championships, as part of the bilateral relations between the FRMC and its Italian counterpart".

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.