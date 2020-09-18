Morocco Qualifies for 2020 UCI Road World Championships

Rabat — The Moroccan cycling team qualified for the 2020 UCI Road World Championships, scheduled for September 24-27 in the Italian city of Imola, after ranking 38th in the world and their qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The championships will bring together the 50 best world teams, according to the 2019/2020 ranking.

A statement by the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation (FRMC) said that "faced with the impossibility of obtaining entry visas to Italy, due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Italian technical staff will be in charge of supervising the national team during these championships, as part of the bilateral relations between the FRMC and its Italian counterpart".