South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - the Price of Insurgency

18 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tevya Turok Shapiro

Softie is a documentary showing at the Durban International Film Festival which frames the grand setting of Kenya's nationwide struggle against decades of state capture and tribalism through the lense of an activist's deteriorating family life.

Softie

Boniface "Softie" Mwangi, father of three, opens a baby bottle with his teeth while mumbling affirmative grunts to a fellow recusant planning a banned protest with the certainty of police brutality.

"I think it's good for us to get arrested so that people can know that this government is intolerant."

He gets up to leave.

"Where are you going, dad?" asks his adorable eldest boy.

Without looking back, Boniface responds with a wry, "I'm going to topple the government".

"Whoa!"

This quintessential scene captures the essence of the film. Softie follows Boniface's family throughout his ambitious campaign for office in a regional Kenyan election in the context of Kenyan politics. The concurrent exploration of Kenya's political history and the family's experience compels the audience to become invested on both the macro and micro-scale.

Boniface was a timid child with a tender heart. His gentleness was deemed a weakness by his peers and he became known as "Softie". The nickname is so ill-suited to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

