Rwanda: Musanze Farmers Optimistic of Good Harvest After Devastating Rains

19 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

During the heavy rains that ravaged many parts of the country in April this year, streams leading into Mugogo Marshland, a valley in Musanze District, burst around its banks, destroying plantations grown in the marshland.

Joseph Nsengiyumva is one of the 395 farmers whose crops were washed away when the 90-hectare marshland was completely submerged during the rains.

"It all happened unexpectedly and everything was lost, just like that," he said.

"It was not just farms; our houses were also destroyed; because the floods were all over the place," says Faustin Ntakanenimana, another farmer.

Activities to rehabilitate Mugogo started in May. Today, 114 tonnes of potato seeds have been planted on nearly 50 hectares.

Like the other farmers, Nsengiyumva, who lost his plantations of maize and beans worth about Rwf1 million, got seeds from government in compensation for his loss.

Some farmers are still preparing the field, with hope of getting seeds when their farms are read for Agriculture Season A.

Although the rain season has started, farmers are optimistic, in part because Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted minimal rainfall.

"We are told that there will be moderate rains. I was given 1.2 tonnes of seeds. If all goes well, I may harvest between 10 and 15 tonnes of Irish potatoes," Nsengiyumva said.

For Ntakanenimana, he's confident because there have been works to expand the banks of the streams, which is likely to make their crops less vulnerable to floods.

"Also, the water channels have been cleared that take in the water are regularly cleared," he added.

The rehabilitation of Mugogo Marshland which has been implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Musanze District and Reserve Force, cost a budget of Rwf300m.

Musanze District authorities say the activities to make the marshland more resilient to climate change will continue, but farmers need to also make their contribution, through their cooperative.

"The farmers should not always wait for government to clear the streams. We are working with their cooperative to see how they can start saving after harvest, in order to have a sustainable solution," said Andrew Mpuhwe the district vice mayor in charge of Economic Development.

He added that after some time, the activities to rehabilitate the marshland will be handed over to the local community.

Apart from farmers, families whose houses were destroyed are building new ones with government support, while others have been given new plots far from the wetland to erect new houses.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ethiopia's New Banknotes Will Stem Illicit Flows - Expert

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.