Ethiopia: Private Sector Engagement for Prompt Transportation

At this specific juncture when the world is indiscriminately entangled by myriads of economic problems predominantly due to the pandemic of the day, many countries across the world are searching for ways to create employment and boost their respective economy. Numerous investors and entrepreneurs are looking for green pasture to invest with a view to creating jobs for a number of citizens as even in relatively prosperous countries millions of citizens are out of work and unemployed.

The entrepreneurs are looking for opportunities to invest in various sectors with the aim of creating jobs and economic growth. In Ethiopia investing in the transport sector will help create more job breaks. Now a days different transport systems are operating in the country. Investing in transport systems, cut travel times and improve reliability, increase accessibility, and as a result industry will become more efficient, labor markets will become bigger, and the economy will grow in aggregate.

Minalu Moges, Supervisor at Adika Taxi told The Ethiopian Herald that there is a huge market demand in the country. As the population size is alarmingly increasing, there is a chronic shortage of transport. So as to address this huge demand, the involvement of private sector is crucial. The low level of network in connection with sector service providers is regarded as a problem.

The Ministry of Transport is doing its level best in many ways starting from providing information, encouraging and supporting the private sector. In order to bridge the gap and improve transport service, a lot is being done at national level.

For example, the high speed of the two-wheel motors are far more accessible and fast to timely deliver people or goods to the market. There is also another choice for travel like railway, bus and others. Even if it was built to improve the economy of the country, the road or railway may just make it easier for companies in nearby to compete with other region or companies in a bid to attract market from other places for better shopping opportunities.

Apart from reducing time required for journey, those cars are important to operate and provide the public with efficient, quality and timely service. On the other hand, people are spending more time feeling depressed while traveling towards appointment or other engagements.

So far the road investment has improved rapidly, but a lot remains to be dealt with to reach the desired level. In Ethiopia, most transport investments are growing. The accessibility of two and three wheel cars is well improved. Depending on the number of people living along the area, the investment may have effect on accessibility.

Public, Freight Transport Deployment, Allotment and Operator Permit Director with Addis Ababa Transport Authority Alazar Yirdaw told The Ethiopian Herald that, the biggest problem related to transport is the problem of pollution. The authority has considered the significance of non-motorized transport into account in order to reduce such kinds of problems. As urbanization rising up, using motorcycle for transportation is crucial in delivering goods timely.

In the context of our country, the movement of transport at morning and afternoon is unidirectional. At morning time, the vehicles are traveling to the center and vice versa. Ambulance and other vehicle are unable to break such tough traffic congestion at the time to perform the desired activity. At this time, using motorcycle is preferred to perform such activities.

At present due to the pandemic, the society is restricted to stay at home and those kinds of service providers are crucial in delivering goods to home and using technology service are easily provided. Encouraging people to use non-motorized service is important for the health of the society as well. There is a company, which has been assembling a non-motorized vehicle which is promising move in Ethiopia.

On the other hand, the sectors create more job opportunities for citizens, and so far close to 13 organizations are licensed and became fully operational. Those organizations have their own call centers and easily accessible, Alazar indicated.

As Ethiopia is experiencing rapid economic and population growth, an inclusive transport system is essential for the country's development. Although a majority of Ethiopians take walk and employ bicycle, motorized transport, which is potentially leading to increasing congestion, worsening air quality, and poor access to employment and educational opportunities is still favored over non-motorized transport.

The government is committed to adopting a more equitable approach that addresses the mobility needs of all citizens. The government of Ethiopia recently launched Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Strategy 2020-29, which outlines measures that the country will implement over the next ten years to improve mobility and facilitate inclusive urbanization. The Strategy also emphasizes the necessity of considering all residents, including women, children, and persons with disabilities, in mobility plans and budgets.

On the other hand, non-motorized transport is important in successfully creating and encouraging clean urban transport. It can be a very attractive mode of transportation for relatively short distances, and also for recreational trips in cities. Non-motorized transport is a highly cost-effective transportation strategy and brings about large health, economic and social co-benefits, particularly for the urban dwellers. The main barriers are the perceived low status of non-motorized transport, and the current focus on car-oriented planning.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development recognizes the importance of transport in sustainable development. Unlike the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) does have targets that bear a direct link to transport.

Most countries have for a long time focused on investing in motorized transport to increase efficiency in mobility. This has led to a major neglect of the non-motorized transport particularly walking and cycling, yet, they are the most basic and accessible modes.

Motorized transport especially the use of the car is now growing at the fastest rate owing to the investment patterns in transportation. Unfortunately, these investment patterns have proven to be unsustainable evidenced by the high traffic congestion experienced especially in cities and the growing carbon emissions from transportation activities.

Through the Sustainable Development Goals, there has been a shift and the world is now focusing on coming up with sustainability in all spheres of development. Investing in clean transport modes is of paramount importance in achieving sustainable growth, improving access to destinations and services and reinvigorating the well-being of the people. One of the strategies for achieving the 2030 Agenda is ensuring low carbon development.

Human activities such as industrialization and transportation are increasing the carbon emissions in the atmosphere and in turn the global climate is deteriorating. Low carbon development is therefore essential for ensuring that the global environment remains conducive for growth.

On the other hand, availability and quality of cars is often important to respond to the desired market demand. Transport improvements can help increase the size of a market demand, creating job improving quality of life in an area in general, is often much more important in producing and retaining a quality labor force.

People and goods can travel from place to place. The two and three wheel cars are much preferred and important to do this specially in the capital of Addis Ababa. The government is improving road infrastructure to ease traffic jam. But the increment of cars in the capital has led to traffic high traffic jams. At this time, the people or goods travel from place to place takes more time to reach the required place. Using the two and/or three wheel cars is essential and highly preferred so mas to ease and cut off time taken by traffic jam.