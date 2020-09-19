Ethiopia: The Coming of Birr As Ethiopia's Currency Note

Prior to the introduction of paper money here are some evidences that gold and silver coins were used by ancient Ethiopian kingdoms like Axum. But for the most part of its history Ethiopia used salt blocks known as Amole Tchew as currency, according to continental currency.com.

Later Amole Chew circulated alongside Maria Theresa Thaler (MTT) a silver bullion coin first minted in 1741, and named after Empress Maria Theresa who led Austria, Hungary and Bohemia until 1780. The MTT quickly became the preferred coin of international trade, even after it ceased to be the official coin of Austria in 1858.

MTT was adopted under the rule of Emperor Iyasu II who led the country from 1730 to 1755. In 1893 the MTT became the standard unit of currency in Ethiopia, where it was locally known as Birr, which means silver.

With the advent of World War I it was decided to issue a series of banknotes. Denominations of 5, 10, 50, 100 and 500 thalers were prepared by the British security printers Bradbury Wilkinson and Company, according to a study by Peter Symes.

On 1 May 1932 the Bank of Ethiopia (a successor of Ethiopia's first ever bank, Bank of Abyssinia) released new banknotes, with designs based on the notes issued earlier by the Bank of Abyssinia.

Shortly after occupying Ethiopia in 1935 Italy established Italian East Africa, by incorporating their colonies of Eritrea and Italian Somaliland with Ethiopia. Initially, the Italians replaced the note issues of the Bank of Ethiopia, and all notes circulating in Italian East Africa, with the metropolitan lira of Italy; this being mandated by Royal Decree Law No. 1371 of 2 July 1936 and coming into effect on 15 July 1936.[24] Under this decree, Maria Theresa Dollars were no longer legal tender and were to be withdrawn and replaced by the metropolitan lira. Although no exchange facilities were established for Maria Theresa Dollars, because of the intrinsic value of the Maria Theresa Dollars a black market was established to exchange the silver coins for Italian lira; although illegal, the rate is reported to have been 1 Maria Theresa Dollar to 10 lira.

The Italians later re-introduced the MTD after trade diminished following the introduction of the Italian lira. Not only was the MTD elevated to legal tender status, the Italians also began minting the coins from dies they purchased in Vienna in 1932.

Later as the British forces moved into Ethiopia in 1941 they brought with them a supply of notes issued by the East African Currency Board (Figure 11). These notes were intended to purchase supplies for the armed forces and to pay army personnel. With the British occupation also came Barclays Bank (Dominion, Colonial, and Overseas), which provided banking services to the army. The bank opened in Addis Ababa on 1 July 1941, taking over the premises previously used by the 'Fascist Banca del Lavoro'.[30] While Barclays Bank also provided banking services to the commercial interests in Addis Ababa, the British Bank was not used by the Ethiopian government.

During the war against the Italians the British had paid Ethiopian guerrillas in Maria Theresa Dollars, which were minted at the Royal Mint and later in India. However, the rapid conquest of the Italian-held territories meant that many of the Maria Theresa Dollars minted for this purpose were not used and thus the coins became available for use in occupied Ethiopia. The British decided to re-establish the Maria Theresa Dollar in Ethiopia until such time as a new currency could be established.

In lieu of a specific occupation currency, arguments were put forward by the military administration for the introduction of the East African shilling as the occupation currency; but authorities in London initially opposed its use in Ethiopia.

However, given limited options and its ready availability, the shilling was ultimately introduced into Ethiopia and other occupied Italian territories at the urging of General Cunningham and Sir Phillip Mitchell. The British, aware of the preference in Ethiopia for Maria Theresa Dollars, were surprised at how well the East African shilling was accepted in Ethiopia. Acceptance of the currency was accelerated by the British permitting full convertibility between the shilling and the Maria Theresa Dollars, which were both made legal tender. While people initially converted the banknotes of the East African Currency Board to the trade coins, they soon preferred to carry the less bulky banknotes once they became confident in their convertibility.

On October 1942 several proclamations were issued in order to stabilize the war-time currency of Ethiopia. These proclamations appear to have been issued by the Ethiopian government under direction of the British, as they enforced existing British policy introduced during the military occupation.

Proclamation No. 31 of 1942 sought to limit the transfer of foreign currency or valuables out of Ethiopia, by limiting such transactions to 'authorized dealers'. In this decree, the foreign currencies are identified as Maria Theresa Dollars, East African and Italian currency. However, in 'A Proclamation to Define Legal Tender', only the Maria Theresa Dollars and East African Shillings were nominated as legal tender for the payment of any amount. Legal Notice No. 10 of 1942, issued on the same date, decreed 'One Maria Theresa Dollar shall be equal to 1.875 East African Shillings'. The Proclamation to Define Legal Tender allowed for the dealing of Italian currency at fixed rates, with one Maria Theresa Dollar equal to forty-five Italian lire and one East African shilling equal to twenty-four Italian lire. Restriction was imposed on the Italian lira under the Proclamation to Define Legal Tender. Nobody could demand payment in lire and the Italian currency could not be used 'in payment of any tax or due' after three months of the proclamation, except for amounts of ten lire or less.

Later the government felt the need to put in place stable currency. Emperor Hailesellasie also acknowledged that the monetary situation in Ethiopia was unsatisfactory and Ethiopia urgently needed a stable currency. The Maria Theresa Dollar remained the only currency accepted by the farmers and local traders; while British personnel and Ethiopian officials were paid in East African shillings. In order to acquire basic foodstuffs and services, the shillings had to be changed into Maria Theresa Dollars. The demand for Dollars led to the depreciation of the shilling. Once worth 1.875 shillings to the Dollar, the Dollar soon traded at 3 shillings and where the pound once purchased 10 Dollars, it later bought only seven Maria Theresa Dollars.http://www.pjsymes.com.au/articles/Abyssinia.htm - end_62

The Ethiopian Birr was referred to as the Ethiopian dollar until 1976 when the currency was officially called Birr in all languages. Since then the currency note has passed through design changes in 1987, 1991, 1997 and 2003. The latest change in Birr design has taken place this week introducing a new note of 200 Birr.