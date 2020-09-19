Ethiopia: Supporting Flood Victims On Progress Though Inadequate

- Awash River overflow has hurt 240,000 citizens

BY MESERET BEHAILU / TSEGAYE TILAHUN

Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Coordination Office of Afar State disclosed that it has employed two vessels and Military Helicopter to rescue citizens, who are surrounded by water and provide them with foodstuff and other required support.

Disaster Prevention and Food Security Coordination Head of the State, Mohammed Hussien told Addis Zemen Newspaper, Daily Amharic that more than 240,000 citizens are hurt by Awash River, Qoqa and Tendaho dams overflow. Out of the total number of the injured, 144,000 of them are displaced from their residence, over 21,000 animals died, but no human life was claimed.

Particularly, in the places of huge investment activities and basin development like the middle part and the lower areas, more than 41,000 hectares of crop are damaged. A serious damage was also recorded on drainage canals, 106 schools, and 41 health institutions.

Following the flood accident, the region and the federal government have jointly worked in collaboration with the community to provide victims with food, shelters, and medicines though it is not as demanded. Children, expectant women, and nursing mothers need more nutrition and special care. Disease like malaria and coronavirus may spread in this regard. Therefore, the situation demands an excessive provision of medicines. Since the damage the accident imposed on the community is beyond capacity even after the calling of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, the required materials are being transported to the injured to meet the ever-increasing food and medicine demand.

Although the federal government allocated budget contain flood impacts, it has been difficult to well address the problem as the flood this year was tough and trying. Mohammed requested the federal government, the health, agricultural and water sectors to attach due emphasis to the issue and seriously continue their supports.

He indicated that it is better to finalize the long plan projects and start putting them into implementation as the move does have a significant role reducing the disaster. River management works should also be well implemented along this line.

The office is carrying out maintenance helped by national metrology information with a view to avoiding the impacts of flush flood and keeping the river water flow normal.

Mohammed stressed that the media have not adequately cover the issue and have to focus on to steadily report the issue.

Similarly, a range of phenomenon that cause a multitude of damages and death have been observed in Borena, Moyale, Dawa, Fafan districts of Oromia and Somali Regions in Ethiopia have experienced the spillover violence from the past years which has led to the deaths of many and left thousands uprooted from their homes. Many have recently returned to their homes after violence began to cease nearly nine months ago, but the challenges remain tough.

The International Organization for Migration (10M) has provided more than 8,000 households in Oromia and Somali Regions with shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support.

The affected families were also provided with supports in cash in kind in-kind as well as basic household items consisting of cooking utensils, blankets, plastic sheets and other non-food items.

Adi, 80, is among those who received cash for shelter support. Two years ago, her husband was killed when intercommoned violence broke out in Oromia Region. She then decided to flee to Kenya. Five months ago, she returned home and found her house demolished.

"I returned to my hometown when the situation calmed down. Not having a home to live in meant living in a small tent made of carton and plastic sheeting. Fortunately, 10M started provided me with cash, so I could repair my shelter. Now my house has been built back again," Adi explains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ethiopia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The provision of shelter support for the households will go a long way in protecting the beneficiaries from harsh weather conditions. "By providing such support to vulnerable households affected by the impacts of conflict, we contribute to ease the burden on the community," says Ester Ruiz De Azua, Programme Coordinator for 10M Ethiopia's Emergency and Post Crisis Unit. "Displaced persons are subject to heightened vulnerability in a number of areas. The lack of shelter is among the major challenges communities face upon return."

10M's WASH support for disaster-affected population has reached Borena, Moyale, Dawa, Fafan Zone Babile Districts within Oromia and Somali Regions in Ethiopia