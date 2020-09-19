Ethiopia: Ministry Suggests Ethiopia Could Conduct General Election

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Health has forwarded recommendations that the country could conduct the sixth General Election and open schools whilst taking ultimate national precaution to arrest the spread of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Presenting the performance report on the national COVID-19 response to the House of People's Representatives here yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said that the country could conduct the General Election through adjusting the election code of conduct, regulation and other enforcement guidelines taking into account the prevention of the pandemic.

Noting that some places in the country could encounter the second wave of COVID-19 even in a severe manner, Dr. Lia stressed that meticulous preparation should be put in place to enhance the capacity to deal with the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is still a health threat, but the country could hold the General Election as the spread of the pandemic is not growing in a pace that we anticipated and now we are better informed and equipped and come to understanding that Coronavirus would stay with us for unspecified time in the future."

She indicated that the country has been witnessing significant success in enhancing the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the readiness of health facilities and supply of inputs have also been greatly expanded. Furthermore, the capacity of laboratories is developed and the production of diagnostic kits would commence soon.

The minister further pointed out that schools could be opened by meeting the necessary requirements like wearing face masks, providing adequate water and soap, strengthening the participation of parents, teachers and other stakeholders. Reducing the number of students in classes to apply social distancing, opening windows and doors of classes as well as implementing technologies and other mechanisms are also requirements to the opening of schools, Dr. Lia remarked.