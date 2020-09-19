Ethiopia: Govt Strategic Plan to Boost Freight Service Focuses On Rail Way

19 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Transport and Ethio-Djibouti Rail Way S.C have endorsed a strategic plans aiming at freight service development. The Rail Way also has transported huge amount of cargo and comes with growing capacity of freight service, it was indicated.

During an introductory conference on Ethio-Djibouti Rail Way Strategy and Freight Service Thursday, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges, told journalists that the government is working hand in hand with Ethio-Djibouti Rail Way to develop Freight and cargo service.

She noted that the government has a plan to expand Rail Way transport service to all corners of the country taking it as one of the major strategic plans to develop social and economic welfare. Adding, we have observed that the rail way has resulted in crucial role on logistics service; thus the government has settled plans to give provisions [Rail Way] with financial, structural and administrative aspects.

The departing Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian, on his part said that since Ethiopia is a landlocked country and has a plan to be a manufacturing hub of Africa, rail way should be taken as economic belt.

"I see the momentum that has been building up since the start of its [Ethio-Dibouti Rail Way] operation in early 2018; transportation volume has been increasing" he noticed.

Adding Chinese government has a plan to work with Ethiopian Partner on the way to build infrastructural development, he said.

