Nigeria: Ogun Doctors Call Off Proposed Strike

18 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The strike was supposed to start on Monday.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, on Friday called off its proposed industrial action scheduled to commence next on Monday

The president of the hospital's chapter of the association, Mutiu Popoola, explained that this follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the state government.

He said the state government, after a series of meetings with the association, agreed to commit additional resources towards the enhanced salary package for OOUTH medical practitioners with entry level of CONMESS 3/2.

The state government also agreed to make available personal protective equipment to ensure that health workers are not exposed to any form of hazard.

The chairman acknowledged the state government for approving the commencement date for the enhanced payment for October 2020, adding that they agreed that the payment would not accommodate the payment of salary arrears and that the payment would also be linked to performance and agreed key performance indicators.

While appreciating the state government for its pledge to continue to provide the necessary healthcare inputs from available resources, Mr Popoola said the decision of the state government to continue to monitor the health system in the state so as to ensure that expenditure is commensurate to the quality of health service output is a welcome development.

The secretary to the state government, Tokunbo Talabi, earlier in his remarks, noted that the present administration in the state would continue to give the healthcare sector all the support needed, stressing that the health of the people of the state is paramount to the state government.

