Nigeria: Ex-Senator Isa Misau Dumps PDP, Rejoins APC

Isa Misau also gives reason for his decision.

A former Bauchi senator, Isa Misau, has announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His decision to leave, he said, is based on bad governance in the state and the failure of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, to "carry everyone along."

He disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday and faulted some policies of the governor including the ban of motorcycles, popularly known as 'okada'.

"Yes, I joined APC today. I made the announcement a few months ago that we have been consulting with our people concerning the affairs of PDP and the way the governor is treating all of us that brought him into power.

"That was the major consultation and it is the wish of our people that we should leave him. Everybody knows how we came together. All of us - Dogara, senator Nazif, myself, honourable Ahmed Yerima... All of us abandoned APC before and fought the former governor and unfortunately, now the present governor is even worse than what the former governor was doing.

"Right from when this governor won the election, even before his inauguration, he hasn't taken any decisions with us, we don't know anything happening in the state and people are crying. The level of poverty is growing. Everything happening is one-sided," he said.

Mr Misau who represented Bauchi Central in the eight Senate, lamented that Governor Mohammed has since his election brought bigger problems upon the state than the former governor, Muhammed Abubakar.

"We cannot just sit down, after fighting a former governor, based on small issues, and now somebody is bringing bigger issues. So our people called on us to leave and return to APC so we can work together and return the state back to APC."

No bad blood

The former lawmaker further said there is no bad blood between his team and the PDP and that his decision was purely in the interest of residents of the state.

"You've seen that the other time Dogara left, two other commissioners left after him. Even the governor's chief of staff and his political adviser left. So, it's not a new thing in Bauchi. Because everybody knows how we brought him to power, it was a collective effort including some APC members.

"And all of a sudden he just hijacked everything to himself and his family. We can't sit and watch him when our people have hope that things will change. If we stay in PDP, our people will think most of the things happening are with our consent - banning okada, suspending traditional rulers, he doesn't have respect for anybody. This is not democracy. We have to follow the wishes of our people."

In the next one or two weeks, a lot of people will still leave because we are currently discussing with prominent members who are about leaving. It's not about Senator Misau alone, it's about everybody, he added.

Mr Misau left the APC for PDP in 2018 alongside 14 other senators, on grounds of injustice and lack of internal democracy.

His defection comes about two months after the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, rejoined the APC too.

Just like Mr Misau, Mr Dogara said his decision to leave was due to a breakdown of governance in Bauchi State under the administration of Governor Mohammed whom he said he helped install as a governor in 2019.

PREMIUM TIMES has also reported how the state's commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhassan Sadiq, resigned in August.

Governor Mohammed has dismissed the defections, saying he is committed to providing good governance in Bauchi.