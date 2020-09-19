Tanzania: Four Accused Charged With Organised Crime, Drug Trafficking

FOUR suspected drugs barons appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam mid this week charged with three counts of leading organised crime, money laundering and trafficking in large quantity of 51.47Kg of heroin, which are narcotic drugs.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Kassian Matembele were Ernest Semayoga, alias Mukrim, Salum Jongo and Amini Sekibo, all residents of Mbezi Beach and Tatu Nassoro, a resident of Temeke.

They were not allowed to enter any plea to the charge because the case falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate denied them bail because his court lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

Such a case, according to the magistrate, will be tried by the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court after investigations.

He ordered the accused to be remanded until September 30, 2020, when the case comes up for mention.

Investigations, according to the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Paul Kadushi, Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon as well as State Attorney Benson Mwaitende, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorneys told the court that on diverse dates between September 1 and 8, 2020 in various places in and outside the commercial city of Dar es Salaam, the accused intentionally organised and supervised a criminal racket of trafficking in narcotic drugs.

The court heard that on September 8, 2020 at Vetenari Street in Temeke District, jointly and together, the four accused were found trafficking in the drugs.

On money laundering, the prosecution charged that the accused between September 1 and 8, 2020 in Dar es Salaam acquired several properties, including 62,970,000/-, while they knew that such properties were proceeds of a predicate offence of trafficking in narcotic drugs.

The prosecution mentioned other properties as 7,370 Mozambican Metical, 400 Kenyan Shillings, eight motor vehicles - notably Toyota Vanguard, Suzuki Swift, Toyota Prado, Toyota Harrier, Toyota Progress, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota IST.

Others, according to the prosecution, are one laptop computer, one house situated along Mbezi Beach, Rungwe Street, 19 acres of farm situated in Fukayosi Village in Bagamoyo District and two houses at Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam.