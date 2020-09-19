Tanzania: 200 On Course As CDF Trophy Tees Off Today

DRAMATIC response from over 200 golfers is reward to Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo course, the venue of the CDF Trophy Golf showpiece.

The bumper entry has forced professional golfers to play all 36 holes on Friday.

Earlier the annual national level event organised by the club under the supervision of Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) planned to make pros cover 18 holes on Friday and the remaining 18 others today(Saturday).

Due to the big entry, the organisers decided to enable pros cover all 36 holes in morning and afternoon so as to give ample space for today's amateur showdown.

The club's communication officer, Selemani Semunyu said in the city that all is well and that the 36-hole competition for amateur golfers will tee off today and wind up tomorrow.

According to Semunyu, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Venance Mabeyo will grace the competition's prize giving gala in the event kindly backed by NMB.

He said golfers to play in the tournament come from Mufindi Golf Club of Iringa, Sea Cliff Resort and Spa Golf Club of Zanzibar, Moshi Gymkhana Club and TPC Club of Kilimanjaro, Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Kili Golf Club and Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) of Arusha and Dar Gymkhana Club.

The event's defending champion is Ali Mcharo from TPC Moshi, who is among the title favourites.

He said he will defend his title, though he expects to see a stiff challenge from other top players including the national team captain, Victor Joseph of DGC.

"I'm well prepared to defend the title, I know it is going to be tough, but I am ready for any challenge.The good thing is that my performance has made vast improvement and I am better than I was last year," said Mcharo.

Lugalo Club's golf captain, Japhet Masai said it will be also exciting to see junior golfers battling in 18 holes, 9 holes and putting competition for the youngest golfers.

He said that the gross competition is the second major tournament to be held at club after Lugalo Open that was held March this year before the outbreak of coronavirus.

NMB Bank has been supporting the CDF trophy competition since 2014 and it will continue doing it.

Lugalo Club's Chairman, Michael Luwongo said this is an important platform for the CDF, who is the TPDF Lugalo club patron, to receive an annual report and also observe the progress of the sport at the club.