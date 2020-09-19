Tanzania: Dodoma Jiji FC Plot Coastal Union Downfall

DODOMA Jiji assistant coach Renatus Shija has warned the former Premier League champions Coastal Union to expect turbulence when they meet this Sunday at Mkwakwani stadium in Tanga.

Speaking about his team preparations at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma, Shija said his players are well-drilled and he is confident that they will work hard to ensure they win at any cost.

The former Rhino Rangers and Alliance FC coach, Shija said he is impressed with the way his team performed in the last two premier league matches whereby they beat Mwadui FC by 1-0 and JKT Tanzania by 2-0 at Jamhuri stadium.

Shija said their opponent Coastal Union is a good team with talented players and he expects a tough match. He however, said his players will fight tooth and nail to win.

He said he was confident that their players will work hard so as to bring desired success in their team.

On his side, Gwambina FC midfielder Jamal Mtegeta said they league is very tough and highly competitive, but he promised to fight hard so that their team earns success in the Premier League.

Mtegeta, the former Mwanza combine FC, Nyamagana United and Toto African player, called upon football fraternity in Dodoma city to continue supporting their team and players wholeheartedly whenever they play.

After Coastal Union match, Dodoma Jiji will travel to Kilimanjaro region to confront Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika stadium.