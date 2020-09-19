Tanzania: TRA Targets Over 20tri/ - Collection in 2020/21

19 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kennedy in Ilemela

THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) plans to collect 20.3tri/- in the fiscal year 2020/21.

TRA Deputy Commissioner Msafiri Mbibo said at the weekend when he was delivering his speech on behalf of the TRA Commissioner during one-day Mwanza regional taxpayer training.

However, meeting the target will depend on the willingness of taxpayers to pay tax voluntarily to enable the government continue with its pace of bringing about sustainable development to the people.

He said TRA was in the process of implementing its fifth strategic plan which contained seven objectives that would enable it to fulfil its tax management responsibilities.

He mentioned the objectives as voluntary tax payment, facilitation of business, improvement of voluntary tax management, risk management indicators and good governance, quality of tax information, performance improvement and capacity building of his institution.

He added that it was the intention of the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli to oversee rapid economic growth that would facilitate revenue collection across the country.

"In pursuit of this goal, we strive for a healthy businesspartnership- relationship instead of a regulator-based relationship with taxpayers," he explained.

He thanked the taxpayers for their tax contribution in the 2019/20 fiscal year during which tax collection increased by 13.6 per cent compared to that collected in 2018/19.

"We believe that this is possible only because of taxpayers' patriotism and love for our country," he added.

